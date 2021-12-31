James Conner, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals-Cowboys

Getty Images

Losers of their last three games, the Cardinals likely will need a victory over the Cowboys to stay in contention for the NFC West title.

They may have two of their key offensive weapons back against Dallas to help in that endeavor.

Running back James Conner (heel) and receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday’s game.

Conner was back on the practice field in a limited capacity on Friday after missing the first two practices of the week. Moore was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called both game-day decisions in his Friday press conference.

Conner has 1,034 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns this season. Moore has 54 receptions for 435 yards with a touchdown.

Safety Budda Baker (ribs) is also questionable after he was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder), defensive end Zach Allen (ankle), and offensive lineman Sean Harlow (illness) round out Arizona’s questionable players.

Cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) and defensive end Jordan Phillips (knee) are out.