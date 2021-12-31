Kenny Golladay hopes to “put good stuff on tape” to end frustrating year

Getty Images

Like just about everything else the Giants tried this year, their move to sign wide receiver Kenny Golladay to provide juice to their offense was a major miss.

Golladay hurt his hamstring in training camp, missed time during the regular season with a knee injury, and failed to produce at a high level when he was healthy enough to get on the field. Golladay has 34 catches for 499 yards and no touchdowns with two games left in a year that he somewhat charitably described as “kind of frustrating.”

While things have been a bust thus far, Golladay said this week that he’s still trying to find a way to finish with something positive to take away from his first season with the team.

“I even said to some of the guys, ‘Let’s just go out there and put good stuff on tape,’” Golladay said, via Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com. “I think that’s all you can really ask for right now. I know that’s what I try to do at least, go out there with my best foot forward every time and just try to put good stuff on tape.”

Golladay has $10 million of his $13 million salary for next season guaranteed, so he’ll almost certainly be back for another spin with the Giants and all involved will be hoping it is one of many things that go better than it did this time around.