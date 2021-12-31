Kirk Cousins has COVID-19, out Sunday night

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday night’s game against the Packers.

According to multiple reports, Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cousins is unvaccinated, and even though the NFL recently changed its COVID-19 protocols to make it easier for unvaccinated players to return faster, he won’t be able to get back on the field for the Packers game, which is less than 36 hours away.

The Vikings also have backup quarterback Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list, although it’s possible that Mannion, who went on the list five days ago, could be back by Sunday. If not, rookie Kellen Mond is the next man up, and Kyle Sloter is the other quarterback on the roster in Minnesota.

The 7-8 Vikings are in a fight for their playoff lives, while the 12-3 Packers are trying to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This is bad news in Minnesota and welcome news in Green Bay.