Mike Zimmer: Sean Mannion will start on Sunday night with Kirk Cousins out

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2021, 1:41 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced today that Sean Mannion will be his starting quarterback on Sunday night against the Packers.

Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday. Cousins is unvaccinated.

Mannion was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but Zimmer said Mannion has been cleared to return and there was no thought to giving any other quarterback the chance to start. Rookie third-round pick Kellen Mond will back Mannion up. Kyle Sloter is the other quarterback on the Vikings’ roster.

Mannion was a third-round pick of the Rams out of Oregon State in 2015 and has spent most of the last three years with the Vikings. He has played very sparingly in his NFL career and hasn’t looked particularly good when he did play, but Zimmer said he believes the team will rally around Mannion in a crucial game against the Packers.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Mike Zimmer: Sean Mannion will start on Sunday night with Kirk Cousins out

  1. With a backup QB, Minnesota will do to GB what Dallas did to Minnesota .

    Minnesota: 29
    GB: 4

  7. This is a smart play by Zimmer.

    Lambeau Field, in primetime, in record cold, for possibly their playoff lives, just seems like a recipe for disaster for a rookie QB. Especially a rookie QB you appear to be actually developing for the future.

    The risk in playing Mond over Mannion just doesn’t seem worth it.

  8. There’s no reason not to start Mond. Except it would be the final nail in the coffin for Zimmer and Spielman.

  9. I used to like Zimmer…but pulling this nonsense is a slap in the face to the team and the fans…inexcusable…

  10. We dont know for sure about Mond being a bust, but for God’s sake Mike Z start him and see. Vikings will lose anyway. Starting Mannion is just poor coaching. Goodbye Coach Zimmer.

  11. “Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?”

    This is a pretty good theme song for the Wilfs to ring in the New Year. Fits their playoff hopes, their head coach, and their GM. Wait until next year, v62.0.

  12. This is a smart play by Zimmer. Lambeau Field, in primetime, in record cold, for possibly their playoff lives, just seems like a recipe for disaster for a rookie QB. Especially a rookie QB you appear to be actually developing for the future. The risk in playing Mond over Mannion just doesn’t seem worth it.

  13. If Kellen Mond isn’t ready to play yet, give Sloter a shot if Mannion doesn’t produce a miracle by halftime.

  15. Poetic justice that unvaccinated Cousins will not be able to play. Another guy that let down his teammates and the organization that pays him millions. Good going Kirk.

  17. Thank you for the #1 seed Cousins. If you want we will give you the key to the city like we did for Nathan Poole who got us in the playoffs in ’04.

    Sincerely,
    All Packer Fans.

  18. I think Zimmer goes with Mannion as he at least has some NFL experience but I’m not expecting him to air it out very often. Packers Run D is last in yards per attempt so expect a healthy dose of Cook, Mattison and Nwangwu.

  19. Was never a fan of Cousins but his selfishness has hurt the team and that’s all that matters. After his contract is done he won’t get another starting job in the NFL. Some players are just can’t lead a team to victory.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.