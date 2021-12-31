Report: Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb going on COVID-19 list on Friday

Getty Images

It looks like the Broncos will be without a pair of major contributors for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Denver will place receiver Jerry Jeudy and edge rusher Bradley Chubb on the COVID-19 list on Friday.

The Broncos have adjusted their practice schedule throughout the week due to their cluster of positive COVID-19 tests. But apparently, that was not enough to stave off Jeudy and Chubb from going on the list.

Jeudy has 36 catches for 437 yards in nine games this season. In six games this year, Chubb has three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss along with an interception.

The Broncos already had receiver Tim Patrick, offensive tackle Bobby Massie, and edge rusher Stephen Weatherly on the COVID-19 list. Drew Lock is also in line to start his second consecutive game at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater out due to a concussion.

Denver will have to rely on its depth to defeat Los Angeles on Sunday.