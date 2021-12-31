Ryan Kelly: Being back with Colts is where I need to be right now

Getty Images

Colts center Ryan Kelly returned to the team this week after taking a couple of weeks off to be with his wife following the death of their daughter while in utero and he spoke to the media for the first time since their loss on Thursday.

Kelly thanked his teammates, the organization, hospital staff, and “the thousands of people we’ve never met who have shared their stories of loss” for their support through a painful period and called his wife Emma a “rock star” for how she has held up. He also addressed how he knew that it was the right time to return to the team.

Kell said he knew “selfishly, coming back to work keeps my mind on football and it helps me to heal.”

“It just feels right to be back,” Kelly said, via the team’s website. “I know that being here is where I need to be right now. It doesn’t make it any easier. I mean, take it minute-by-minute. That’s kind of how it goes. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Having Kelly back will have an impact on the Colts on the field, but it sounds like it will pale in comparison to the impact it has on Kelly.