Saints get four players back from COVID-19 reserve, rule out Tre’Quan Smith

The Saints activated returner/receiver Deonte Harris and running back Dwayne Washington from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Friday. In addition, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and defensive back KeiVarae Russell were restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 reserve list.

New Orleans had 22 players miss Monday night’s loss to the Dolphins because of COVID protocols.

Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman, offensive lineman James Carpenter and Jordan Mills, linebackers Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss and Kwon Alexander, defensive lineman Christian Ringo, Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes, safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Jeff Heath and core special teams player J.T. Gray came off the list earlier this week.

The Saints added safety Marcus Williams, center Erik McCoy and kicker Wil Lutz to the COVID-19 reserve list this week. Lutz hasn’t played this season and is on injured reserve.

In injury news, the Saints ruled out receiver Tre'Quan Smith (chest) for Sunday’s game. He has missed five games this season with injuries and has 27 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), receiver Ty Montgomery (back), running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive back Bradley Roby (shoulder), Granderson (illness) and receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (illness) are questionable.

Armstead, who has missed seven games this season, was limited in Friday’s practice. It was his first physical practice with the team since Week 14.