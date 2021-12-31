Seahawks activate L.J. Collier from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated defensive end L.J. Collier from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced.

Collier went on the list on Monday.

The Seahawks have only two players left on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Bless Austin, who missed last week’s game after going on the list Saturday, and offensive guard Damien Lewis, who was placed on the list Thursday, remain quarantined.

Collier, a first-round choice in 2019, has played only eight games this season. He has seen action on 176 defensive snaps and 26 on special teams. Collier has seven tackles, five quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

In three seasons, he has appeared in 35 games with 16 starts.