Sean McVay: We’ve always pinpointed Week 18 or playoffs for Cam Akers return

The Rams haven’t officially shut the door on running back Cam Akers getting in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but it doesn’t sound as if it is the likeliest spot for him to return to game action after tearing his Achilles in July.

Akers was activated from injured reserve last week and has taken part in practices, but cornerback Jalen Ramsey said his teammate is “still working to get back” and head coach Sean McVay agreed with that assessment on Thursday. The Rams aren’t tackling or in full pads at practice, which can make it hard to judge just how far along Akers is in his recovery process.

That’s why McVay said the team wants “to be smart with it” while adding that their mindset has been on a return coming next week or in the playoffs.

“That was always the timeline that we’ve had in place,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He has definitely exceeded our expectations to even be available at this point. And so, I would say the Niners game, or the playoffs is what we’ve always kind of pinpointed as the potential spots. But the way he practiced last week made this week a possibility as well.”

Sony Michel, Jake Funk, and Buddy Howell are also available at running back for the Rams with Darrell Henderson now on injured reserve.