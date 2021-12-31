Stephon Gilmore out for Sunday with groin injury

Getty Images

The Panthers won’t have one of their key defenders for their penultimate game of the season.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Gilmore did not practice this week. He has appeared in eight games for Carolina this year, recording a pair of interceptions and two passes defensed.

Left tackle Cam Erving (calf) and safety Sean Chandler (groin) are doubtful. According to multiple reporters, head coach Matt Rhule said Brady Christensen is likely to start at left tackle, as Erving is also dealing with a personal matter. The rookie out of BYU has started four games this season.

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (groin), safety Juston Burris (groin), and cornerback C.J. Henderson (shoulder/knee) are all questionable.

Carolina’s COVID-19 cluster did improve a bit, as receiver Brandon Zylstra has been activated off the COVID-19 list.