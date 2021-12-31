Texans activate Maliek Collins, place Antony Auclair, Kevin Pierre-Louis on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Texans activated starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, the team announced. He tested positive for the virus on Dec. 20.

Collins has 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and an interception.

The Texans placed two players on the COVID-19 reserve, leaving them with eight on the list. That includes two practice squad players.

Tight end Antony Auclair and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis went on the reserve-COVID-19 list Friday.

The Texans also announced they waived defensive tackle Xavier Williams.