The Vikings are in a tough spot with Kirk Cousins

As the Vikings move toward the conclusion of Kirk Cousins‘s fourth year with the team, they have a problem.

The quarterback who has delivered one playoff appearance during his time in Minnesota, and whose untimely COVID positive has delivered the de facto final nail on the prospects of another one, has one year left on his contract. He has a cap number of $45 million, along with a fully-guaranteed salary in 2022 of $35 million.

In February, Cousins told #PFTPM that he’s not inclined to re-do the current deal. If so, the Vikings enter his lame-duck season with a healthy dilemma. Keep him or trade him?

He’s been good enough, at a time when the organization seems to be content to be jjust good enough. While it seems that Cousins and coach Mike Zimmer may be inching toward the point at which they no longer can coexist, there’s a chance that ownership will decide to kick the can and roll the dice on a team that, while likely not good enough to contend for a championship, will be relevant until late in the regular season, and possibly will make it to the playoffs.

If the Vikings decide to move on, the question becomes whether someone would take Cousins’s current salary, or whether the Vikings would have to pay a large chunk of it to facilitate a deal. While Cousins doesn’t land in Brock Osweiler/Jared Goff hot-potato territory, which would require the Vikings to give another team one or more draft picks to take the Cousins contract off the books, it may not be easy to find a team that gladly will pay Cousins $35 million in 2022 — especially if he’s not inclined to extend the contract on the way through the door.

If the 49ers hadn’t invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick in quarterback Trey Lance earlier this year, a potential Cousins and Kyle Shanahan reunion would have made sense. Ditto for the Rams and Sean McVay, if L.A. hadn’t gone all in with Matthew Stafford. Who else would want Cousins?

Much of it depends on the looming coaching carousel, followed by the now-annual question of which veteran quarterbacks will be on the move. Through it all, the Vikings may simply be inclined to make a series of excuses for their chronic failures in 2021 and try it all over again in 2022.

23 responses to “The Vikings are in a tough spot with Kirk Cousins

  1. I disagree, you’re doing a mountain mole hill thing. Cousins is a top 10 qb. He’s worth the money. He just needs a better coach. Zimmer won 2 post season games with him and 1 without him in 8 years. Cousins is durable and has produced when given time better than most quarterbacks.

  3. Trade him for Mayfield. Both underperformed. Both need a change of scenery. If it doesn’t work out it’s one year left for Both guys

  4. Steelers will make a run at trading for him offseason .. they’ll have loads of cap space for a contract restructure. You heard it here first …

  5. Every QB in the league coming up for a new contract is gonna hate Cousins for making sure there will never ever be another fully guaranteed contract handed out to a QB.

  6. Why would anyone take on Cousins’ enormous cap hit? How many draft picks would Minny have to send to the team taking the hit? Wouldn’t those be worth more than the cap space?

  7. Something I cannot understand. Why is it when everyone can objectively agree that Cosuins can never win a team a championship he will still get a contract from some team? In other words, why isn’t he just a backup from now on or just out of the league? Same can be said for a lot of similar QB’s.

  8. Look at the starting quarterbacks around the league. Cousins is an upgrade for at least half the league. He’s a total loser, but a team like Cleveland makes perfect sense. Stefanski is familiar with him, and Cousins is a massive upgrade over Mayfield/Keenum.

    The Vikings need to move on from their coaching staff, and Cousins. They have no depth, and it’s time to build the offense around Justin Jefferson. But Cousins would absolutely have trade value.

  10. Someone said Cousins is a top 10 qb. Are you serious? He’s a decent starter who is 33 years old. No other team is going to pay him 35 million without compensation.. The Vikings if they want to trade him are going to have to eat part of his salary or give up a pick or two for someone to eat that much cap space.

    It was a bad deal by Spielman. By year 4 the Vikes should have had a way to escape Cousins contract without being on the hook for 35 million guaranteed

  11. The Vikings are stuck with him one more year. That’s what they signed up for. Might as well start rebuilding around him because there’s very little trade value for him.

  14. You Vike that?? The Vikes are in quite a pickle here. Hes just barely good enough for a new deal but he will be grossly overpaid.I think Kennum will be available, maybe.

  15. Before anyone even suggests it, NO! The Raiders are NOT trading Derek Carr for Kirk Cousins! Nothing against Cousins, but he isn’t in Derek’s class. Just don’t go there.

  17. Kirk Cousins has done one thing consistently in his whole stint in Minnesota…and that’s take a lot of the Wilf’s money.

  18. I remember Vikings fans on here saying cousins is the best qb in the division. Even recently. And here we are. If the Vikings want to win a ring it won’t be with cousins.

  19. He played at Michigan St and the Lions are always looking to make another mistake. Seems like a perfect fit. Personally, I’d say, “Kirk, touch your toes, buddy.” Then I’d call in the kicker…

  20. Trade Cousins and a pile of $$$ or a first round draft pick to the Saints. When you ain’t got nothing you ain’t got nothing to lose. The famous philosopher Zimmerman said that.

  22. There’s no way any Vikings fan said Cousins was the best QB in the division. MAYBE they said it if Rodgers was traded away, because then it’d be true. Goff, Fields/Dalton and Love are trash.

  23. ardvark says:
    December 31, 2021 at 7:06 pm
    Every QB in the league coming up for a new contract is gonna hate Cousins for making sure there will never ever be another fully guaranteed contract handed out to a QB.
    —–
    Right. Because NFL teams were handing out fully guaranteed contracts before Cousins like candy.

