Titans activate Nick Westbrook-Ikhine off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans are getting some depth at receiver back for Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been activated off the COVID-19 list, Tennessee announced on Friday.

Westbrook-Ikhine is second on the Titans behind A.J. Brown with 34 receptions, 398 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. The wideout is in his second season after going undrafted out of Indiana.

Playing only nine games so far this season, Julio Jones has 26 catches for 376 yards and has not caught a touchdown.

The Titans will clinch the AFC South with a victory over the surging Dolphins, who enter Week 17 on a seven-game winning streak.