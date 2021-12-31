Tyler Lockett lost eight pounds during bout with COVID-19

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said that most of their players staff that have had positive cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks have been asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett‘s experience was a bit more substantial.

Lockett said Thursday he had a number of symptoms and lost eight pounds from his experience.

“My throat was hurting. I had chills. My chest was hurting,” Lockett said. “I was very, very anxious. Like, my mind was just wandering ‘cause I was probably thinking too much. I was throwing up … and I just had no energy. I was barely eating. I think I lost like eight pounds.

“So it was a pretty big accomplishment just to get back onto the field last week. I don’t want to say I had breathing problems but, like, I couldn’t fully breathe out of my chest like I wanted to.”

Lockett spent a week on the COVID-19 list, missing the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lockett said last year that he considered opting out of the 2020 season due to ongoing pandemic. He is vaccinated but has not received a booster dose. He said it was difficult working through the symptoms while being unable to play in a key game for the team in their hopes to keep their playoff chances alive.

“It makes you frustrated as an individual because when you’ve dealt with the symptoms of COVID and you’ve seen how it was on you, it’s like we really don’t know how it’s going to affect other people,” Lockett said. “So for me, yes, it sucked seeing people say, ‘Is Tyler going to play? Is Tyler going to play? I need him to help my fantasy (team).’ It was like, well, I’m just trying to make it through this.”

Lockett returned to the lineup for last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He caught three passes for 30 yards.