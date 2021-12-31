Vikings activate Sean Mannion off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

With Kirk Cousins out, Sean Mannion is tagging in.

The Vikings announced on Friday that Mannion has been activated off the COVID-19 list, which puts him in line to start Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and as an unvaccinated player has a mandatory five-day absence. That rules him out for Week 17.

A third-round pick in the 2015 draft, Mannion has two career starts — both of which have come in Week 17 when his team was resting its starting QB. Back in 2019, he started a game for the Vikings against Chicago, going 12-of-21 passing for 126 yards with two interceptions in a 21-19 loss.

He also started a game for the Rams against the 49ers in 2017, finishing 20-of-34 for 169 yards.

Minnesota also currently has Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter on its roster at quarterback.

Additionally, the Vikings have activated offensive tackle Rashod Hill off the COVID-19 list. He’s appeared in 14 games with five starts for Minnesota this season.