Washington places Antonio Gibson, Ereck Flowers on COVID-19 list

Washington’s offense has taken a couple of significant hits for the club’s Sunday matchup against the Eagles.

The Football Team announced on Friday morning that running back Antonio Gibson and left guard Ereck Flowers have both been placed on the COVID-19 list.

With just a couple of days before kickoff, that makes it unlikely that either player will be available for the game, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Gibson has accounted for 1,180 yards from scrimmage — 891 rushing, 289 receiving — and nine total touchdowns this season. Flowers has started all 15 games for the Football Team this season.

The Football Team also formally announced that punter Ryan Winslow has been signed to the practice squad. Washington needed a punter after Tress Way was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week.

And linebacker Khaleke Hudson has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve after missing the last few weeks with an ankle injury.