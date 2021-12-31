Washington signing Ryan Winslow

Getty Images

Washington has solved its punter conundrum.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Football Team is signing Ryan Winslow.

Washington’s usual punter Tress Way went on the COVID-19 list this week and the team did not have one on the practice squad.

Winslow has appeared in three games this year, two for Carolina and one for Arizona. He’s averaged 38.6 yards per punt this season. Last year, he averaged 48.5 yards on six punts in two games for the Cardinals.

Washington hosts Philadelphia on Sunday.