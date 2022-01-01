Bill Belichick: I think Trevor Lawrence will be a solid NFL player, maybe great

Getty Images

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has floundered through a frustrating season as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he’s not likely to have an easy game on Sunday against the Patriots. But New England coach Bill Belichick is stressing what Lawrence does well.

Belichick’s Patriots will take on Lawrence’s Jaguars on Sunday, and Belichick says he’s seeing good things on tape.

“I think he’s gotten more comfortable as the season’s gone on and gotten comfortable with the offense,” Belichick said. “I’d say the offense has probably gotten comfortable with the things he does best. Definitely, a good level of execution there. They did a good job last week against the Jets, mixing in different varieties of passes, quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third down conversions, red area plays. He’s pretty good at all of them and continues to get better. So I think he’s had a good year and I think he’ll be a solid NFL player. Maybe great, I don’t know, but he’s certainly made a lot of progress this year.”

If Lawrence only becomes a “solid” NFL player, that would be a pretty significant disappointment, given the hype around him when he was at Clemson. New England’s Mac Jones has been the best rookie quarterback this year, and the other rookies have largely been disappointing. Maybe Lawrence will become great, but so far he hasn’t even been solid.