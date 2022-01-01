Broncos announce nine additions to roster for Sunday’s game

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos have 13 players on their COVID-19 reserve list heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers and they’ve filled nine of the open roster spots on Saturday.

The team announced that linebacker Andre Mintze was activated from both the COVID-19 reserve list and injured reserve. Mintze, who made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, has not played since Week Six because of a hamstring injury. He’ll help fill the void left by having Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper, and Stephen Weatherly on the reserve list.

In addition to adding Mintze to the active roster, the Broncos also elevated eight players from the practice squad.

Tackles Quinn Bailey and Drew Himmelman will help fill in for Bobby Massie while defensive backs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Rojesterman Farris address the absences of Bryce Callahan, Mike Ford, and Caden Stearns. Defensive linemen Marquiss Spencer and Jonathan Harris join linebacker Barrington Wade as defensive additions and wide receiver Rico Gafford will try to lessen the pain caused by missing Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy.