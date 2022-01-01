Chiefs rule out Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati

Getty Images

The Chiefs won’t have their top running back on Sunday against the Bengals.

The team has ruled out Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He previously had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He’s not traveling to Ohio, and he thus was downgraded to out.

Edwards-Helaire exited the Week 16 blowout win over the Steelers. X-rays on the collarbone were negative.

The Chiefs will replace Edwards-Helaire in part with Jerick McKinnon, who returns to the active roster from injured reserve. He’s listed as having a hamstring injury, but he has no official designation. Which means he’s good to go.

Darrel Williams likely gets the start in the absence of Edwards-Helaire, with Derrick Gore also available.

The Chiefs have won eight in a row, and they’re currently the top seed in the AFC.