Falcons activate Brandon Copeland, Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant from COVID list

Getty Images

The Falcons activated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, quarterback Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

The team still has nine players on reserve/COVID-19. Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs, tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, practice squad guard Willie Beavers, receiver Tajae Sharpe, outside linebacker James Vaughters, insider linebacker Dorian Etheridge and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson won’t play Sunday.

The Falcons filled in the holes on their active roster by elevating tight end Parker Hesse, cornerback Luther Kirk, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, defensive end Nick Thurman and receiver Austin Trammell from the practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

Franks has served as Matt Ryan‘s backup on game day the past three weeks, with Josh Rosen inactive. Franks has played 14 snaps on offense and 36 on special teams this season. He last played on special teams in Week 13.