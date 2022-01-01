Jaguars rule out Nevin Lawson, activate five players from COVID list

Getty Images

The Jaguars added cornerback Nevin Lawson to the injury report with an illness. He did not travel with the team and will not play Sunday.

The team activated five players from its lengthy COVID-19 reserve list. The Jaguars got back defensive tackle Malcom Brown, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Chris Manhertz, offensive lineman Andrew Norwell and defensive lineman Jihad Ward.

Jacksonville placed defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It still has 17 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including three from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Cam Robinson, receiver Jayden Mickens and cornerback Shaquill Griffin are among the team’s players who remain in quarantine.

The Jaguars elevated cornerback Lorenzo Burns, defensive tackle Doug Costin, receiver Jeff Cotton Jr., running back Nathan Cottrell, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, defensive back Michael Jacquet, safety Bradley McDougald, offensive lineman Badara Traore and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

The team also announced that defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach Sunday. Defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly, though, will not coach because of COVID-19 protocols.