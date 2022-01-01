Patriots extend Adrian Phillips

Getty Images

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips will be staying in New England.

Phillips, who had been in the final year of his contract, has agreed to a three-year extension, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

After playing his first six NFL seasons with the Chargers, Phillips signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in 2020. Although he was known more for playing special teams than defense in his time with the Chargers, he has become a major component of the Patriots’ defense.

Longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty is set to become a free agent in March, and he may be on the way out. But extending Phillips gives the Patriots some stability in the secondary.