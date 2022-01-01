Report: David Tepper is “unhappy and embarrassed” by the contract he gave to Matt Rhule

January 1, 2022
The headline to Friday’s article from Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com implies that Panthers coach Matt Rhule will return for a third season. The second paragraph sends a far different message.

“[S]ources say owner David Tepper is unhappy and embarrassed after the $16 billion hedge fund manager gave Rhule a seven-year, $62 million deal to outbid the New York Giants for his services,” Person writes.

Terms like “unhappy” and “embarrassed” don’t exactly amount to a guarantee that Rhule will be retained for a third season. Another adjective applies to Tepper — brilliant. That quality may cause him to regard with appropriate skepticism any and all efforts by Rhule to recruit his assistant coaches and players to send the message that everything is working (that messages comes through clearly in Person’s article), and that Rhule’s past turnaround efforts at Temple and Baylor have struck gold in year three.

The same instincts that helped Tepper make billions will cause him to analyze and scrutinize any effort by Rhule to get the owner to keep him around for a third season. Will a third season matter? That’s the question Tepper must resolve. Person explains, citing league sources and insiders, that Rhule’s limited NFL background (he had one year as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants, in 2012) is hurting him in his current job, especially since he has final say over all football matters. Also, some think he keeps too many of his college players on the roster, making it less of a meritocracy in Carolina and more of a who-you-know situation.

Then there’s this. Rhule reportedly boasted in a team meeting that he could get one of the top college jobs and make more money, but that he wanted to be in Charlotte. What will Tepper think of that? Will he now wonder whether, if the team turns it around in 2022, a college program will throw millions at Rhule, and he’ll take it?

Of all the things that went wrong this year, the sudden and abrupt firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady on a Sunday afternoon, a full week into the team’s annual two-week break, stands out. The decision has never been fully explained, and it reeks of dysfunction. Maybe the team chose Cam Newton over Brady. If so, well, Newton hasn’t done much after that to show that he was the right choice. Or what if Rhule simply caught a vibe that Tepper possibly would consider making an in-season change? Firing Brady wiped out perhaps the most viable in-house option to serve as the interim head coach.

However it plays out, things aren’t going well in Carolina. And if Tepper truly is “unhappy and embarrassed” about the decision to give Rhule such a huge contract two years ago, how can the possibility that Rhule will decide to rectify his mistake after the current season ends (or maybe even sooner) be completely ignored?

Tepper seems to be very direct and straightforward. His current silence is noteworthy. As Week 18 approaches, it could quickly become deafening.

  1. Just because you’re wealthy doesn’t mean you are an intelligent person. This is another example of it.

  2. David Tepper translation…..”I’m going to outbid Jacksonville for the services of Doug Pederson.”

  3. Well get the man a QB then. You’ve given him nothing to work with and that’s on you.

  5. Wow, great start to the new year down in Carolina. Did Tepper sign off on Sam Darnold? He should be embarrassed.

  isheimfromcolfax says:
    January 1, 2022 at 11:30 am
    Well get the man a QB then. You've given him nothing to work with and that's on you.

    

    

    Umm, the guy he hired stupidly sold out for Sam Darnold. It's on both of him.

  7. When you outbid the dysfunctional Giants for someone you can be pretty sure you got hosed.

  8. The comedy act continues in Charlotte and neither David Tepper nor Matt Rhule have a clue??? Tepper can stay as he is the owner but Rhule needs to go and sooner than later and the Carolina Panthers are a train wreck.

  9. Tepper is a fool for giving a coach that has turned around college programs, not NFL teams, that kind of money.

  isheimfromcolfax says:
    January 1, 2022 at 11:30 am
    Well get the man a QB then. You've given him nothing to work with and that's on you.

    
    
    While on the surface that is easy to say, there may not be a franchise QB in this draft.
    The other alternative is to trade to acquire one, but the problem with that is what you’d have to give up to get one. There are way too many holes on this team to think they are just a QB away from competing. Mix in the fact that they only have a 1st, two 5th’s, & a 6th pick in the upcoming draft and you begin to see how hard it would be to make a trade.
    I believe they are stuck with this for another year. The best course of action would be to quit looking for a quick fix, draft an OT, play Darnold, and wait until 2023 to look for a franchise QB. I don’t like it any more than the next guy, but that’s where they are…

  11. Bill Walsh was 8-24 in his first two seasons with the 49ers, and there were rumors that the relationship between Eddie Debartolo and Walsh weren’t all that great. The third year they made Joe Montana there starting QB, and they won the super bowl that very first year with Joe at QB. Same playbook. Same staff. It was Walsh’s 3rd season. If anyone was paying attention to last season when Tom Brady moved to Tampa Bay, a team that hadn’t won a single playoff game in 18 years, and won the super bowl, while the Patriots, who had won 6 super bowls with Brady, and made it into the playoffs every year except the year (2008) Brady missed the season with an injury, missed the playoffs. Arians used the same playbook and had the same staff. So even a couple of the greatest coaches in NFL history needed a first ballot HOF QB to win. I don’t think I’d ask more from Rhule than what Walsh and Belichick were able to accomplish. Maybe Trepper should give Eddie DeBartolo a call if he’s feeling like he hired the wrong coach. Or maybe he should just talk to Bruce Arians. Arians is a straight shooter, and he’ll tell him the truth. Or Call Andy Reid. He’s a HOF coach now, but he was one of the most criticized coaches prior to drafting Patrick Mahomes. Here’s a little secret; it’s a QB league.

  13. That’s what happens when u surround yourself with “yes” men that can’t protect you from you.

  14. All the signs before Tepper took over suggested he was the second coming of Dan Snyder. Evidence so far suggests he will be just as terrible an owner.

