A.J. Dillon’s 4-yard touchdown gives Packers 27-3 lead

Getty Images

The Packers have just about wrapped things up on Sunday Night Football.

After Minnesota started the second half with another three-and-out, Green Bay used a patient, methodical seven-play, 37-yard drive to increase the lead to 27-3.

The drive got started in Vikings’ territory after returner David Moore brought a punt to Green Bay’s 48-yard line and then got 15 more yards from a Minnesota unnecessary roughness penalty.

Rogers completed a couple of cases on the possession, but A.J. Dillon did the rest. The young running back had runs of 3, 8, 3, 7, and 4 yards on the possession — ending with a 4-yard touchdown.

Dillon now has 11 carries for 44 yards with the touchdown. Aaron Jones has 69 yards on the ground on six carries.

With a win, the Packers will clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed.