After Antonio Brown refused to enter game, Bruce Arians told him to get out

January 2, 2022
So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bruce Arians said that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game, and that Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again. At this point, Arians told Brown to get out.

Arians said he say Brown removed his jersey, shoulder pads, T-shirt, and gloves.

“Never seen anything like it in all my years,” Arians said.

Few have ever seen anything like it before. And it’s fair to wonder whether we’ll ever see Brown again, with any NFL team.

  4. AB has no impulse control or filter. I don’t know if he can even help it. CTE.

  7. Great talent BUT just a wasted space in a team that gave him numerous chances even with greatest QB vouching got him….AB just won’t get another opportunity after this one…

  9. Well…. bye…. don’t let the door gir you on the way out. Obviously not a team guy.

  10. Always been nothing but trouble. He doesn’t deserve to be in the NFL. Certainly had enough chances.

  14. I’m pretty sure we all assumed he ran off because he couldn’t get game time to hit his incentives but this makes this even more bizarre.

  18. Soon Antonion Brown will be in a place where he will want to get out, but he won’t be allowed to.

  19. Send him to the Giants. Refusing to go in the game would seem quite reasonable there.

  20. Can’t imagine why a player would say “no” when coach wants to send him in….I must’ve missed something

  21. Who is the bigger clown? Arians or Brown? Thumbs up for BA and thumbs down for AB

  23. Goodell cheated for Brady because Brady left the Pats. That’s why he was forced to be cut and why after committing assault in Jan 2020, Goodell allowed him to join Brady for financial reasons.

    The story of Brady winning without the Patriots is a moneymaker.

    This is also why TB received 2 free TDs before half on calls that weren’t penalties.

    Follow the money, people.

  24. That’s pretty much how things ended in Pittsburgh too, except that it was during practice the week before the final regular season game. This is one of those situations that’s shocking when in happens and then you’re shocked that you’re shocked because something like this was always going to happen.

  25. Not so sure this dude isn’t gonna be on 5150 by the end of the day. Something ain’t right

  27. It’s Arian’s fault for keeping Brown on the team after his fake vaccination card incident.

  28. So sad that Brown cant get the help he needs
    I’m fearfull of
    this becoming an Aarron Hernandez type of end.

  35. With regard to tiger sharks comment, Brown is the dumbest educated person we’ve ever seen !!!

  36. So unfortunately guaranteed that even if AB were to be given another ‘last chance’ with someone else – AB being AB will do something AB to get himself in trouble with the law between now and then.. And be in line for a significant suspension.

    Hope he gets help and stays safe.

  38. No NFL team should go near AB ever again. He needs to check himself into an institution to get the help he needs

  40. That Brady supports this guy makes question Brady more than I ever thought I would or could…..wow, just wow!!!

  41. Every time I read about AB’s drama- whether it be frozen feet, not paying his chef, threatening messages, etc- all I can think about is how patient Mike Tomlin is. What a saint.

  43. We need to remember there are two sides to every story. Of course AB won’t have anything rational or valid to say, but it will certainly be entertaining.

  44. Some stupid team will throw a boatload of money at this headcase. It’s already happened twice.

  46. Well that kind of puts a dent in Nate burrelsons spin about how Brown was mad because he wasn’t going to get his incentive pay

  48. I find it hard to feel anything for this guy after all the chances he’s already gotten, so I won’t attempt to find any and now couldn’t care less about him. You have to have a line to the sympathy, empathy allotted for those who simply believe they an move it when they want.

  49. I seem to remember Vince Young exiting a game by taking off his jersey and pads and throwing them towards the stands after being benched in 2010.

  50. I cant see why he wouldn’t play he could have easily hit his incentives Bruce’s story smells like 🐂💩

  51. What we think Arians about you is your a hypocrite and i could care less what you think about that !

  52. I hope he gets the help he needs for the sake of his six children who are also being effected by his irrational behavior.

  53. You coddled the guy Bruce. Shame you didn’t come to this conclusion about the man when real life showed he should be gone from your team. At least he refused a week later to go catch the ball so you could take the, ah, high ground? Brown is a joke, and I think he’s done. But Arians is ready for the role of Ronald McDonald too now not the greeter at Jimmy Buffets island or Sammy Haggars place like I presumed not too long ago.

  54. Almost saw it once. Freshman HS lacrosse in mid 60’s. Coach had us running laps each time we screwed up. Finally one player, Monty refused. Coach told him start running or turn in his uniform. Monty asked “you want here, or inside?” Coach said inside, as he knew Monty would have stripped to his jock right then and there.

  55. At some point the NFL needs to look past athleticism and profit and address mental health issues that are ignored.

  56. This will be soon forgotten. Now if he had streaked, thrown all equipment including strap and cup into stands, he would have been immortalized.

  57. Not sure why TB6 hates TB12 so much since is supposedly a Pats fan. Did Brady’s dog poop on his lawn and Tom didn’t pick it up??

  60. The “Burr-fect” comment was perfect. He has not been the same guy since that horrible cheap shot. He seems normal before that, at least for a football player.

