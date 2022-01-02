After Antonio Brown refused to enter game, Bruce Arians told him to get out

USA TODAY Sports

So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bruce Arians said that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game, and that Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again. At this point, Arians told Brown to get out.

Arians said he say Brown removed his jersey, shoulder pads, T-shirt, and gloves.

“Never seen anything like it in all my years,” Arians said.

Few have ever seen anything like it before. And it’s fair to wonder whether we’ll ever see Brown again, with any NFL team.