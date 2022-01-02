Allen Lazard’s 20-yard touchdown catch gives Packers 13-0 lead

Getty Images

Entering Sunday’s game, the Packers didn’t seem like they would have much trouble beating the Vikings.

Now in the second quarter, receiver Allen Lazard has given Green Bay a 13-0 lead — which could be insurmountable.

On second-and-5, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had pressure in his face when he tossed up a 50-50 ball to Lazard in the end zone. The receiver went up and came down with the ball toward the right sideline for the score.

It was Lazard’s sixth touchdown reception of the season and his third TD in his last four games.

The Packers also scored on a pair of field goals by kicker Mason Crosby. But before that touchdown, Green Bay was 0-of-3 in the red zone, with one drive ending on a turnover on downs.