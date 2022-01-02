Andy Reid on Chiefs penalties: I’d like to comment, but I don’t want to be fined

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2022, 4:32 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Chiefs lost 34-31 in Cincinnati on Sunday and they were flagged for 10 accepted penalties on the way to that final score.

That number includes an illegal hands to the face penalty on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed that allowed the Bengals to run the clock out before the game-winning field goal, but it doesn’t include an offsetting holding call on the previous play that would have gone down as a failed fourth-down try by Cincinnati.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the penalties.

“I’d like to comment on each one, but I don’t want to be fined,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

The loss knocks the Chiefs out of first place in the AFC heading into the final week of the season, so it’s no surprise that there’s some bad feelings from Reid about penalties that helped make his team’s path back to the Super Bowl more difficult.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Andy Reid on Chiefs penalties: I’d like to comment, but I don’t want to be fined

  2. I hate teams complaint about refs but it happens. It wasn’t the refs that blitzed on 3rd and 27…. That said, when the winning teams qb acknowledge ls the bad calls clearly there were bad calls.

  5. There were a lot of questionable calls that only went one way.

    The Refs seemed to be spotting the ball favorably for the Bengals on many plays as well.

    Guess the Vegas money was working.

  6. Out of curiosity, why can’t coaches comment on bad calls? Are we to believe they don’t happen? All it does is make the game that should be played on the field, look like its scripted….

    Congrats to Cinci on winning the north. I despise Baltimore and Cleveland.

  7. Hats off the JaMarr Chase that was a performance for the ages….but when the winning QB in his on field…post game interview says ” we got some calls”…well you kind gotta think the refs played a BIG part in the outcome of this game.

  8. A coach who does not cry over penalties. Or is afraid to because of fines. Kudos to Andy, because he knows his team got beat today fair and square. There were many questionable calls in this game. Absolutely the best game I’ve watched this year!!!

  9. As a Browns fan, I apologize to the chief fans. Because the Browns would benefit from a cinci loss, so that ain’t happening. NFL refs are horrid. The legal betting has already changed everything. Look for refs retiring this year. They’re the ones on the take.

  10. Quit the whining about the refs! Every time Mahomes threw an incompletion or something didn’t go the Chiefs way, he was throwing his arms out to the side and acting like he simply couldn’t believe they didn’t get the call. Bengals had a bad PI call against them. It seems like the Chiefs were holding on several plays that they weren’t called on. It’s called imperfect officiating. And it happens every week to EVERY team. Quit blubbering about it!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.