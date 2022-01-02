Andy Reid on Chiefs penalties: I’d like to comment, but I don’t want to be fined

Getty Images

The Chiefs lost 34-31 in Cincinnati on Sunday and they were flagged for 10 accepted penalties on the way to that final score.

That number includes an illegal hands to the face penalty on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed that allowed the Bengals to run the clock out before the game-winning field goal, but it doesn’t include an offsetting holding call on the previous play that would have gone down as a failed fourth-down try by Cincinnati.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the penalties.

“I’d like to comment on each one, but I don’t want to be fined,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

The loss knocks the Chiefs out of first place in the AFC heading into the final week of the season, so it’s no surprise that there’s some bad feelings from Reid about penalties that helped make his team’s path back to the Super Bowl more difficult.