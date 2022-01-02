Bengals kick last-play field goal to beat Chiefs, win the AFC North

The Bengals have won the AFC North.

Not long after the Ravens dropped a heartbreaker to the Rams, the Bengals finished off the Chiefs in Cincinnati with a last-play, chip-shot field goal. The Bengals moved to 10-6, while the Chiefs failed to clinch the overall No. 1 seed in falling to 11-5.

Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a dramatic 34-31 victory in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

McPherson’s kick finished off a 15-play, 74-yard drive that ate up the final 6:01 after the Chiefs tied the game at 31 on a Harrison Butker 34-yard field goal.

Coach Zac Taylor twice went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Kansas City 1 with less than a minute to play. Joe Mixon was stopped inches short of the goal line on a pass from Burrow on the first try, but offsetting penalties gave the Bengals another chance.

Burrow’s pass intended for Tyler Boyd was incomplete on the next try, but L'Jarius Sneed was called for illegal use of hands. It was one of 10 penalties called on the Chiefs for 83 yards. That allowed the Bengals to take a knee and spike the ball, running out all but two seconds before the field goal.

Burrow went 30-of-39 for 446 yards and four touchdowns, with rookie Ja'Marr Chase catching 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Chase’s touchdowns covered 72, 18 and 69 yards.

Patrick Mahomes was 26-of-35 for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and Darrel Williams ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

  1. Refs gave Cinci 3 unearned 1st downs in the 4th quarter. Hilarious even Burrow acknowledged “the calls” in his interview. Oddly, there was no replay of the play that gave Cinci the time to kill the clock.

  4. I am not even close to being an AFC guy….
    The Chiefs are overrated because of their past success…

    That said, this Bengals team is likeable and making some noise… Good on them!

  5. The Bengals out-Chiefing the Chiefs was glorious. Chase is a freak and they got a taste of their own medicine with all these lunatics flying down the field.

  6. What a CRAZY final 2 minutes. Should the Chiefs have just let them score the TD instead of stuffing them on SIX tries? Why was Cincy even trying to score a TD? WHY did they go for a TD TWICE when a 20 yard FG basically wins the game?? Every decision was bizarre! Congrats to Cincy on the win from this Chiefs fan. Hope we meet in the Playoffs. Mahomes vs. Burrow WILL be the new Manning vs. Brady.

  8. Thank Chase and every ticky tack call by the refs. Not going to make it far in the playoffs not being able to run the ball and protecting your qb. He took a beating out there. 12 for 40 something ain’t going to cut it either. Piss poor tackling by the Chiefs today.

  9. 3rd and long, Chiefs player breathed on a Cinci WR, pass interference. Chase is tackled inbounds along the sideline, mysterious 15 yard penalty, I guess for tackling. False Start… Joe Burrow, 1st down Cincinnati…. Holding Cinci offensive line, hurry throw a flag on KC too, offsetting penalties…. Hands to the face, KC, you’d think we could get a decent replay of that play… Nooe Cinci gets to kill the clock. Congrats on the win Cinci!

  10. Scott Timmins says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:34 pm
  11. Do the KC fans whine so much because their QB1 whines so much? Or does their QB1 whine so muche because his fans whine so much? Or maybe it’s just something in the MO water.

  14. Chase is too good to cover man to man on 3rd and 27. Just poor coaching by the Chiefs, who should have known what they were dealing with by that point in the game. Then you have to let the Bengals score with 2 minutes left. Give Mahomes the ball with 2 minutes and all of your timeouts. Poor coaching effort from Andy Reid, who is used to just having his superior talent win for him. It today.

  15. That was a rough watch – refs had some pretty horrible calls for both sides…usually evens out in the game, not today.

  16. Just represent the AFCN well in the playoffs and not choke like all the Dalton led teams.

  19. So why is Joe B. not in the MVP discussion? Look at what he is doing, and where the Bengals would be without him. He’s thrown for 900 yards against the AFC north champion Ravens. He’s thrown for 1000 yards in two weeks, against the Ravens and the Chiefs. What more does he need to do to even get mentioned???

  20. Not the same old “Bungles” you bunch of front running so called “fans”.

    BENGALS fan since they came into the league in 1968, and it’s awesome to see this young team succeed when NO ONE gave them a chance.

    New sheriff in town stealers, rats, and brownies… get used to it.

    WHODEY!!!

  22. springfield says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:36 pm
  23. i’m not sure if my tears are from winning the north or that iwatch commercial

  24. jammasterjay says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:47 pm
