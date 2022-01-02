Bills freeze out Falcons 29-15, clinch playoff berth

Posted by Charean Williams on January 2, 2022, 4:12 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Josh Allen threw three interceptions in four passes, but the Bills were able to overcome it. On a snowy day in Buffalo, the Bills rallied for a 29-15 victory over Atlanta.

It clinched a playoff berth for the Bills (10-6) since the Ravens lost to the Rams.

Buffalo trailed 15-14 at halftime after Allen’s meltdown, which saw him throw two picks in back-to-back passes in the final two minutes of the half.

Allen finished 11-of-26 for 120 yards and three picks. His third pick came on his second pass of the third quarter. He also ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Devin Singletary ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Falcons thought they had pulled within seven on Matt Ryan‘s 7-yard touchdown run. Replay overturned it, marking him down at the 1, but Ryan was penalized for taunting. The 15-yard penalty ended up keeping the Falcons out of the end zone with less than six minutes to play.

Ryan went 13-of-23 for 197 yards.

6 responses to “Bills freeze out Falcons 29-15, clinch playoff berth

  1. Allen throws 3 consecutive interceptions and the Bills still eliminate a playoff hopeful team in a must win game by two touchdowns…. Sheesh!

    Ryan “Rick” Bates in at LG is the offensive line needed for the post season.

    Watch out AFC, the Bills found a run game.

  2. Matt Ryan couldn’t do jack despite Allen giving the Falcons defense gift after gift. Hard to believe that he ever won an MVP award.

  4. Says a lot about this team that they can win a game like this when their quarterback is having a brutal day passing. Also says that when Allen can’t carry this team with his arm, he can carry it with his legs. Damned if they do. Damned if they don’t.

  5. 1 win away from a 2nd consecutive division title.

    Not the prettiest game, but there are no style points. The Jets game won’t be a gimme – division games almost never are – but after all of the ups & downs this year, it’s still all out there for the taking.

  6. Go Bills!

    Wasn’t pretty for Josh, but I love how the Bills pivoted to a run game…

    Gonna be interesting playoffs…

