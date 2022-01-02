Broncos expect Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Broncos roster has been depleted by positive COVID-19 tests this week, but they are set to have both of their top running backs available for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were both listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report and multiple reports on Sunday morning indicate that both players will be in the lineup.

Gordon is dealing with thumb and hip injuries and was limited in practice all week. Williams, who has a knee injury, was also limited in the team’s three practices.

The Broncos have 13 active roster players on their COVID-19 reserve list. The list includes wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and right tackle Bobby Massie.