Bruce Arians is coaching with a partially ruptured Achilles tendon

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is back from a COVID diagnosis. He could soon be missing time, however, due to a physical condition.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Arians has a partially ruptured Achilles tendon, and that he aggravated the injury last week. If it fully ruptures, Arians will need immediate surgery.

The challenge for Arians will be to avoid contact with any players, and also to keep from having to move quickly on the partially-torn tendon. If he needs surgery, he could end up coaching from the booth until he can safely return to the sideline. Potentially, Arians could be upstairs for the entirety of the Tampa Bay playoff run.