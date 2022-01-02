Buccaneers will release Antonio Brown

Getty Images

If he screws up one time, he’s gone. OK, if he screws up two times, he’s gone.

For the Buccaners, two strikes were enough to move on from receiver Antonio Brown. During Sunday’s eventual win over the Jets, Brown angrily removed his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves, and undershirt before running off the field.

After the game, coach Bruce Arians — who contradicted his October 2020 vow after Brown was suspended three games for using a fake vaccination card — announced that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

If, as it appeared on Sunday, Brown needs some sort of help at this time in his life, here’s hoping the Buccaneers assist him. The entire organization benefited from his presence. Whether it’s Arians or Tom Brady or others, somerhing needs to be done to determine whether Brown needs assistance.