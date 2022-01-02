Buccaneers will release Antonio Brown

If he screws up one time, he’s gone. OK, if he screws up two times, he’s gone.

For the Buccaners, two strikes were enough to move on from receiver Antonio Brown. During Sunday’s eventual win over the Jets, Brown angrily removed his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves, and undershirt before running off the field.

After the game, coach Bruce Arians — who contradicted his October 2020 vow after Brown was suspended three games for using a fake vaccination card — announced that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

If, as it appeared on Sunday, Brown needs some sort of help at this time in his life, here’s hoping the Buccaneers assist him. The entire organization benefited from his presence. Whether it’s Arians or Tom Brady or others, somerhing needs to be done to determine whether Brown needs assistance.

  3. Everyone in the other article comments saying Bruce Arians wouldn’t do anything – (in my best Southpark impression:) A-pologizeeeee

  8. That was embarrassing. So glad he is gone. Hope he realizes that truly was his last chance…. I think.

  13. Been watching football many many years..never saw anything like that without at least being ejected 1st

  15. The first “screw up” wasn’t a screw up.That’s an overreach by the league and the government. But go ahead and blame him anyway.

  17. True words Mike but the buc ( no pun intended) doesn’t stop with Tampa Bay. He’s been coddled an enabled ever since he left the Steelers.

  20. You can only help someone, when they realize they need help. Brown should never be hired by another team, he clearly has no concept of what it means to be a teammate.

  22. Gee, and there were no warning signs. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. Keep fooling me, and you have to question the integrity and intelligence of the fool being fooled.

  24. AB has to be willing to seek help and honestly based on his behavior I doubt he will regardless of any help provided by the Bucs, NFL or NFLPA

  26. In 5 years he and Terrell Owens will be tackling each other over the right to sleep in a cardboard box in a back alley on a cold winter night

  31. Baffling. Just ending your career like that. He was very close to over $1 million in incentives too. Something is very wrong with his brain.

  32. The Tampa Bay penal system should step in to offer assistance. they will be helping him shortly, whether they want to or not.

  34. Meteoric rise….flaming meteoric crash- for the whole world to see…shocking. At least he got a Super Bowl out of it.

  35. He clearly needs help. If he was upset about missing incentives then he shouldn’t have used a fake vaccination card and got suspended.

  37. Now bruce will bluster hes really spineless he didnt cut brown brown quit the team.

  39. In addition to figuratively spitting in Brady’s face that was literally a million dollar tantrum (in lost incentives). In the immortal words of the great philosopher Hank Hill “That boy just ain’t right”

  44. How many more chances do some of these entitled DIVAS need before enough is enough. If this idiot EVER steps foot on a football field again it will only be to help the groundskeepers clean up the trash. But oh wait… Brown IS part of the trash. You tried to help this lunatic, Tom, but some people just can’t stay out of their own way. Cut him, and let him go do pushups in the driveway with T.O. Any team who ever even THINKS about signing this moron is as crazy as Brown. Bye bye, you clown. You’ll be behind bars by the end of 2022….

  45. Who said Bruce wouldn’t do anything about it? Oh yeah, some of the educated posters on here…

  46. Well it took longer than expected, but it finally happened. True crazy usually doesn’t just fix itself.

  47. Had to be a dispute over not throwing him the ball enough thereby preventing him from reaching some bonus threshold.

  49. To help his friend AB, Brady should retire, effective today, in order to give Antonio the support he obviously needs. There are things more important than football, right?

  50. The feds were there to pick him up. Some type of fake Vax card ring he was running.

  53. I love that Arians is trying to portray some type of disciplinary authority that they “released” Brown when we all saw that Brown actually walked away and quit on the team. Don’t try to act like you disciplined him. You let him do whatever he wanted until he went crazy and quit on the team.

  55. Wonder if they didn’t decide that during the game already, and that’s what sparked his reaction.

  56. Dude has had more second chances than anyone in league history, gets a chance to play for the defending champions with the best QB in NFL history, gets a pass on faking his Vax card (which should have been an immediate termination) and still he manages to screw things up. This has to be the end of his NFL career.

  57. Please stop with “mental health/needs help” narrative.

    Brown is a grown man. He needs to help himself.

  58. AB is clearly ill and needs help. Is he going to get it? It’s more and more crazy every time.

  60. Poor guy! He thought he was on fire like his hero Ricky Bobby and was just trying to putout the flames!!

  61. If Brown does need help, there is no guarantee he wants the Bucs to help him. Honestly, this saddens me. As a Steeler’s fan, this man not only could have broken Hines Ward’s number but also make it to the Hall. To see him become this villain is sad, but he brought this on himself. If he does need help, I hope people in his circle can force him to get it.

  67. You non-stop called for his release over the vaccination issue and now, over an in-game issue, you are concerned about his mental health?

  68. He needs help? That’s been attempted many times. Some people are just bad people and deserve nothing.

  69. Uncle Brucie and Tommy got what they paid for. Wonder how Mickey Mouse Sports Network will whitewash this incident for The Man in the Arena.

  70. Pats pick him up… win the Super Bowl!!!!
    Just kidding…. Guys CANCER!!!
    & has some SERIOUS MENTAL ISSUES!!!!
    Anyone know what set him off ( THIS TIME)??!!

  71. Man this is sure gonna be some interesting acceptance speech when he gits in the hall of fame on the first time ballot …. oh wait ??? … maybe ???

  72. After all his antics, some team will still throw a bunch of money at him in the off-season. Guaranteed.

  73. I don’t agree with your assertion that Brady, Arians or anyone else in Tampa owes him anything…from what I know, the Bucs set him up to draw a salary for the opportunity to play with Brady and win a Superbowl….yes he was an asset that benefited the team but the case can obviously be made that they can, and will, win with or without Brown….Brown would likely not have accomplished what he did over the past 18 months without Brady pushing for him and the organization taking a chance on him.

    One more thing, we don’t know how much that Brady, Arians have worked with him behind the scenes….I am not talking about making him a better player…I mean a better person….I don’t know that anyone outside the field of mental healthcare can help him but I can’t agree that it is incumbent upon anyone on the Bucs to contribute anything else to him….if they choose to do so, that’s fine…but no more is owed to him by anyone, from what I see.

  75. zeus9800 says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:24 pm

    The first “screw up” wasn’t a screw up.That’s an overreach by the league and the government. But go ahead and blame him anyway.

    ——————————————————————————-

    When a guy on probation for a criminal offense commits another criminal offense, it’s kind of a problem. Are you this apologetic for all habitual offenders, or just your kind of criminal?

  76. As a bipolar person… I think Antonio Brown has bipolar disorder. He’s obviously not getting the help he needs. It’s. Big step. I know.

  78. This is hysterical to me. Arians voice taking the well he’s a changed person this year from last opinion hasn’t done echoing in its glorious hypocrisy/comedy and now this does it. Wow, you mean NOW you’re surprised by the conduct of the player? This is mock outrage at its finest. Bucs last year seemed to have the rub of the green and things just went right in almost every respect. This year feels very, very far from that to me. If they have an early exit from the playoffs I will not be surprised they look like they have a bad game in them to me, not a next level of play waiting to show itself.

  79. To all the Buc fans. AB has to go, what a nut job. Hey BA are you sure he has no more chances

  80. This guy never seemed to have any issues before Vontaze Burfict concussed him…. Coincidence?

  81. Definitely not their responsibility to help him. He apparently needs to hit rock bottom.

  82. upnorthvikesfan says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:36 pm
    Why does everyone assume he needs help? Ever consider he’s just a jerk?

    —————————-

    Being a jerk is one thing, lots of guys in pro sports are jerks. Having a meltdown like this, on national TV no less, is something else.

    Not saying he’s not also a jerk, because he certainly seems like one, but the dude has other issues that probably do require him to seek help.

