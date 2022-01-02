Cardinals hold off Cowboys 25-22 as Kyler Murray remains undefeated at AT&T Stadium

Posted by Charean Williams on January 2, 2022, 7:38 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys
All the Cardinals needed to end their three-game losing streak was for Kyler Murray to play a game at his favorite stadium. Murray has never lost at AT&T Stadium.

He grew up 44 miles from Arlington and won five high school games, including three state championships, two college games and now two NFL games at Jerry World.

Murray moved to 9-0 in his career at AT&T Stadium as the Cardinals got a much needed victory, holding on for a 25-22 win. The Cowboys, who already have clinched the NFC East, fell out of the No. 2 seed and now are 11-5. The Cardinals improved to 11-5.

The game was not without controversy.

Chase Edmonds appeared to fumble with just under three minutes left in the game. As he slid down, trying to stay in bounds, DeMarcus Lawrence punched the ball out. Osa Odighizuwa recovered for the Cowboys.

Officials immediately ruled Edmonds down, and the Cowboys, because they were out of timeouts, couldn’t challenge. It allowed Arizona to run out the clock.

The Cardinals led 10-0 and 22-7, but the Cowboys climbed back in it.

Dallas trailed 22-14 when Dak Prescott fumbled on a 6-yard scramble. Isaiah Simmons punched the ball from Prescott’s arm, and Dennis Gardeck recovered at the Dallas 44. The Cardinals used the good field position to go up nine, adding a 38-yard field goal from Matt Prater with 8:32 left.

The Cowboys weren’t dead, though.

Prescott drove them 75 yards in eight plays, hitting Amari Cooper for a 4-yard touchdown with 4:42 remaining. Cedrick Wilson caught the 2-point conversion.

They never saw the ball again.

Murray finished 26-of-38 for 263 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 44 yards on nine carries.

Prescott was 24-of-38 for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He was the team’s leading rusher with 20 yards on five carries.

28 responses to “Cardinals hold off Cowboys 25-22 as Kyler Murray remains undefeated at AT&T Stadium

  1. Dallas has lost to the Bucs, Raiders, Cards and Broncos (all potential playoff teams). They seem to have trouble beating contenders. But hey congrats for hanging 55 on Washington last week, I guess.

  4. Cowboys are a very indiscipline team. They are one of the leaders in the league in penalties.

  5. Wasn’t the point of drafting Zeke to have a running game? He’s not even the best rb on the team anymore

  7. Dak lost the cowboys this game. With that said the officials weren’t any better. On that last drive of the game the player clearly got tackled but his momentum took him to the out of bounds line but yet the officials ruled he got tackled in bounds so that was another TO the cowboys had to use. Lastly, Kyler Murray comes off very unlikable.

  8. Really thought that Kliff has lost his word going for 4th/5 in field goal range. Turned out to be crucial fake that allows Dallas to use timeout that decided game.

    These Cards hit rough patch, but Kliff and Kyler have helped this team show improvement over last year. This team has so much potential to be great.

  10. As Washington fan y’all put up 56 on is with practice players and a practice squad quarterback and half of our offense missing like 8 Starters but can’t do the same to a real good team with a legit quarterback I mean they can’t be good quarterback but y’all played Fromm Glennon Heinicke hurts lol

  11. Elliott is hindering the offense at this point. One of my favorite players but we can’t continue to roll him out there for 2 to 3 yard gains. Not sure if it’s the knee or mileage but he isn’t remotely the same runner.

  13. between the white pajamas they were wearing and piss poor play, they deserved what they got!!!

  16. but, but, i thought they were a lock to win the super bowl after putting up 56 on the WFT 3rd and 4th stringers?! then they show their true colors this weekend – mccarthy bungling timeouts, and unable to compete with any team with a .500 or better record.

  18. D1442zzy says:
    January 2, 2022 at 7:53 pm
    Calizcowboyz = Crickets…

    —-

    Calizcowboyz is watching the 1996 Super Bowl on VHS yelling to the sky “WE DEM BOYS!!”

  19. Cowboys are massive frauds. They can’t run the ball. Elliot is stealing money. So is Cooper. They were whooping up their vaunted D (that beat up on NFC E). AZ dropped 400 yards on them. They are really an 8-8 team in other divisions.
    Watch them get bounced from the playoffs. I wish I had seen Jones’ face

  21. Cards had lost 3 of their last 5 but still beat the Boys in their own crib and dominated much of the game.

  22. I believe when the Cowboys lose their playoff game, the narrative on Dak is going to change. Those saying he was worth 40 million a year were probably subconsciously sympathetic because he broke his ankle. The Cowboys didn’t suck last year cuz Dak was out, it was because the backups were atrocious. It just made Dak look good by comparison. Fact is, he’s a so-so qb and always has been. You can’t be that indecisive on the field and still be considered a good quarterback.

  23. Watching the Cowboys lose is great and Patriotic, but listening to Troy Aikman pout and be a homer for the losing Cowboys is even better.

  25. Dak loses another big game. Zeke is done. Aikman fawns over D Lawrence who exactly two sacks in 16 games. No more shots of Jerry when Cowboys lose. How come?

  26. I think they have moved the archived footage of the times when the Cowboys were an actual contender from ESPN to the HISTORY Channel

  28. Let’s go! I like how Kliff remains calm despite the down streak. We make it look SO comfortable back home with our Texas natives Kingsbury & Murray. Let’s smoke the Cowboys again in the Wild-Card Round, Arizona Cardinals will be AMERICA’S TEAM that week, we WON’T let the nation down, Go Kyler GO, well done defense! GO BIG RED!

