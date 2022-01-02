Cardinals pouring it on Cowboys, up 22-7 in third quarter

Getty Images

The Cardinals scored the first 10 points Sunday. They have scored the last 12.

Arizona is dominating Dallas, up 22-7 with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cardinals opened the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Antoine Wesley. Wesley jumped over Anthony Brown to snag the ball in the front corner of the end zone.

Murray’s pass on the 2-point try fell incomplete.

The Cardinals drove to the Dallas 8-yard line on their second possession of the second half but settled for a 26-yard Prater field goal.

Murray is 23-of-31 for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He has run for 21 yards on three carries.

Murray, who grew up 44 miles from AT&T Stadium, has never lost at the stadium. He is 8-0 in his high school, college and pro career here.