Chargers take 27-6 lead with Andre Roberts’ 101-yard kick return touchdown

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have blown it open against the Broncos.

After a Denver field goal made the score 20-6, Los Angeles kick returner Andre Roberts took the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

It was Roberts’ third kick return for a touchdown in his career, and his first since 2018 when he was with the Jets. Roberts entered Sunday averaging 28.6 yards on 15 kick returns in eight games for L.A.

It was also the first Chargers’ kickoff return for a touchdown since 2012.

A victory over Denver would set up a win-and-in game between the Chargers and Raiders in Week 18. Barring a huge fourth-quarter comeback, that’s exactly what is going to happen.