Chuba Hubbard TD puts Panthers up 10-3

The Panthers haven’t won in quite a while, but they’ve jumped out to a lead over the Saints at the Superdome.

Running back Chuba Hubbard ran 21 yards for a touchdown with just over 13 minutes left in the first half and the Panthers lead the Saints 10-3. Hubbard has eight carries for 37 yards in the early portion of action in New Orleans.

Sam Darnold started at quarterback for the Panthers and he’s opened 9-of-9 for 88 yards, including a pair of completions on the touchdown drive. He was sacked by Cam Jordan early in the drive, but back-to-back offside penalties gave back any advantage New Orleans gained with that play. Cam Newton has made one appearance and ran for a five-yard gain.

The Saints have Taysom Hill back at quarterback and they moved for a field goal on their first drive, but will now need more than field goals to keep pace with Carolina on Sunday.