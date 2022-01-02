Chuck Clark pick six gives Ravens 7-0 lead over Rams

Getty Images

Playing their third game in a row without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens could use some scoring from their defense.

They got it late in the first quarter with another interception from Matthew Stafford.

On third-and-2, Stafford was looking for tight end Tyler Higbee on a quick pass. But safety Chuck Clark read what was coming perfectly and picked off the pass, returning it 17 yards for a touchdown.

It was Stafford’s fourth pick six of the season, which leads the NFL. Stafford also had three interceptions in Los Angeles’ win last week over Minnesota.

For Clark, it was his first interception of the 2021 season and the fourth of his career.

With the extra point, the Ravens were up 7-0.

Baltimore’s offense has gotten off to a slow start with a pair of punts. Tyler Huntley is 5-of-5 for 48 yards, but the team is 0-of-2 on third down. Tight end Mark Andrews has not been targeted with a pass.