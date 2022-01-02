Cooper Kupp needs 11 catches, 135 receiving yards to tie two single-season records

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2022, 9:18 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has a chance to make history. In two different ways.

With 11 catches in next week’s regular season finale against the 49ers, Kupp with tie the single-season record of 149. The current high-water mark was set by Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.

With 135 receiving yards in that game, Kupp will match the single-season record of 1,964 yards, established by Lions receiver Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Kupp was three games in 2021 with 11 or more catches, and he has racked up 135 or more receiving yards three times. He had 11 catches for 122 yards against the 49ers in Week 10.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Cooper Kupp needs 11 catches, 135 receiving yards to tie two single-season records

  2. Kupp has that Chris Carter quality, he runs great routes and hardly ever drops a ball…but, if he does break either record it will be in 17 games not 16. It would also mean that Stafford forced him the ball. Not tak8ng anything from him..imo I think he’s the best WR in the NFL (him and Adams)

  4. if you are asterisking this record, then asterisk every 16 game record, as all records were set in 14 game seasons

  5. prophessor4 says:
    if you are asterisking this record, then asterisk every 16 game record, as all records were set in 14 game seasons
    ==

    Well said. Actually, many records were originally set when the NFL played 12-game seasons and were broken after it expanded to 14 games. They were broken again when a 15th and 16th game were added, and will be yet again now that they’re playing 17.
    We’d might as well give every record its own asterisk.
    Those complaining about records set during a 17-game game seasons are generally younger people who think the world (and by extension the NFL) didn’t start until they arrived in it. They have no use for history or anything they didn’t witness themselves, therefore to them 16 is the sacred and official number.

  6. *

    Kupp has more catches, more TDs, on fewer targets and playing on a 12-4 team.

    Keep your record, Megatron, and the four wins your team got that year.

  7. It’s not hard when you run 2 yard routes and the defense plays so far off of you. It’s amazing how teams defend this guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.