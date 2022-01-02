Cowboys trail Cardinals 13-7, lose Michael Gallup to knee injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys dominated the Washington Football Team last Sunday. They are having a harder time with the Cardinals today.

The Cowboys finally got on the scoreboard with 1:25 remaining in the second quarter but lost one of their best players. Receiver Michael Gallup, who was tightly covered, adjusted to the ball and caught a 21-yard touchdown pass. But he landed awkwardly and grabbed his left knee.

The Cowboys immediately ruled out Gallup.

Arizona has 211 yards and leads 13-7, and it probably should be 17-7.

Kyler Murray, who is 6-0 at AT&T Stadium, threw a 42-yard pass to A.J. Green to the Dallas 3 on the Cardinals’ first possession. The Cardinals got as close as the 1 before a false start penalty on Josh Jones. Arizona ended up settling for a 24-yard Matt Prater field goal.

The Cowboys stopped Arizona on the Cardinals’ next two drives, but Kliff Kingsbury called for a fake punt on the team’s third drive. Facing fourth-and-two from the Arizona 36, upback Chris Banjo took the direct snap and threw a pass to Jonathan Ward, who was face-guarded by Nahshon Wright. Ward pinned the ball to Wright’s helmet in something of a David Tyree-type catch.

Wright was called for pass interference, which the Cardinals declined, after the remarkable 23-yard catch.

Ten plays later, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Murray delivered on a run-pass option with a 1-yard flip to Antoine Wesley.

The Cardinals added a 53-yard Prater field goal on the final play of the half.

Murray is 15-of-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, and Green has two catches for 62 yards.

Prescott is 14-of-21 for 138 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Scultz has five catches for 46 yards.