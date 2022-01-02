Drew Lock questionable to return with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Broncos are running low on quarterbacks.

Drew Lock suffered a right shoulder injury when he was hit to end a 6-yard scramble with 9:55 left in the first quarter. He initially stayed in the game for the rest of that drive and another possession. Lock received some treatment on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Lock is starting in place of Teddy Bridgewater, who is missing his second consecutive game with a concussion.

The Broncos announced Lock is questionable to return.

Brett Rypien entered the game at quarterback with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

The Chargers have a 7-0 lead after easily running through the Denver defense on their opening possession. Running back Austin Ekeler took in a 3-yard touchdown to give the club the lead.