Drew Lock returns after brief exit with shoulder injury, Broncos down 10-0

Quarterback Drew Lock has returned after a brief exit with his shoulder injury.

Third quarterback Brett Rypien was in the game for a series when Lock went to the locker room to be examined.

Lock is starting for the second game in a row while starter Teddy Bridgewater continues to be sidelined with a concussion.

With Lock back in, Denver almost got points. But on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Broncos got stopped short of the end zone on a play that resembled the Eagles’ famous “Philly Philly” from Super Bowl LII. Lock caught the pass from receiver Kendall Hinton but was tackled short of the paint.

But on the other side, Chargers center Corey Linsley is questionable to return with a back injury. He walked off the field gingerly with trainers after a 4-yard run by Austin Ekeler with 3:12 left in the first quarter.

Los Angeles finished that possession with a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.