Eagles clinch a playoff berth with Vikings’ loss

Getty Images

The Eagles got a win in their own game on Sunday. And then they got another when the Packers beat the Vikings.

With Minnesota’s 37-10 loss to Green Bay, Philadelphia officially clinched a playoff berth in Nick Sirianni’s first season as head coach.

The Eagles had four ways to clinch a postseason slot on Sunday, and did it when their win, the 49ers victory over the Texans, and the Vikings’ loss to the Packers.

The 49ers were close to clinching, but New Orleans’ victory over Carolina prevented that from happening on Sunday.

Philadelphia will host Dallas for the regular-season finale next week. The Eagles won’t host a playoff game, but their ultimate seed from No. 5 to No. 7 will be determined by the Week 18 results.