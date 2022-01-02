Eagles down 16-14 after Boston Scott fourth-down touchdown

Getty Images

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-1 in the first half and got stuffed.

They narrowly avoided another turnover on downs early in the third quarter by scoring a touchdown.

On fourth-and-goal from Washington’s 1-yard line, quarterback Jalen Hurts was falling down as he sent a toss to the right for running back Boston Scott. The back was able to field it and took it in for his second score of the game.

Philadelphia covered a pair of third downs on the possession, which lasted 14 plays and took 7:39 off the clock.

Hurts had a bit play on third-and-14, throwing a 27-yard pass to move the Eagles up to the 4-yard line.

The Eagles need a victory and some help to clinch a playoff spot this week. They appear to be one the comeback trail early in the second half.