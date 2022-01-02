Eagles hold on for a 20-16 victory over Washington

January 2, 2022
The Eagles are one step closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Though Washington had a chance to win it with a late drive, Philadelphia held on to defeat its division-rival 20-16 on Sunday.

The Eagles didn’t take their first lead until kicker Jake Elliott nailed a 2-yard field goal with 11:41 left in the fourth quarter. He then extended it with a 41-yard field goal with just 2:12 left in the contest.

But the Football Team didn’t go quietly. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke brought Washington into Philadelphia territory, and the club had first-and-10 at the 20-yard line with just 30 seconds left.

But that’s when Heinicke fired a pass to the end zone and safety Rodney McLeod made a diving interception. Though the play was reviewed, the ruling on the field stood as called. With no timeouts for Washington, the Eagles had effectively won the game.

Philadelphia had been aggressive throughout the game, going for it four times on fourth down. Though the Eagles missed their first conversion attempt on fourth-and-1 in Washington territory, they converted on their next three attempts. That helped the club, which was only 4-of-12 on third down.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts played well, going 17-of-26 passing for 214 yards. He added 44 yards on the ground. Running back Boston Scott had Philadelphia’s two touchdowns while taking 14 carries for 47 yards. He also caught four passes for 39 yards.

DeVonta Smith had three receptions for 54 yards.

On the other side, Heinicke was 27-of-36 passing for 247 yards with an interception.

The Eagles can now clinch a postseason berth with some help based on some later results. The easiest way would be for San Francisco to win and Minnesota to lose to the Packers. Or the Saints could lose to the Panthers paired with a Minnesota loss.

11 responses to "Eagles hold on for a 20-16 victory over Washington

  3. I really hate Gannon. Play the shell defense the entire first half and allow Heineke to go something like 14 for 15. Then changes it up at half time and shuts Washington down in the 2nd half.

    How about making freaking changes before half time and/or mixing coverages? It’s like he thinks you are only allowed to play one defensive formation in the 1st half.

  5. No eagle fan should show up to say how great their team is now. They killed the coach, qb, def coordinator, and gm all year. This team is average but definitely better when they run and don’t ask hurts to do too much. He is just not that good. They will be one and done in the playoffs. But atleast they still own the luckiest sb win in the history of the nfl.

  6. Congratulations to the Eagles, the team nobody wants to face in the playoffs, for an epic win over the juggernaut WFT.
    Everyone will remember this game for an eternity or 12 minutes, whatever comes 1st.

  7. I’m actually happy for this win as a Cowboys fan.

    Since the Eagles have 3 first round picks. dolphins pick, own, and colts pick.. all going to the playoffs meaning those 1st round picks will all be towards the bottom 1st. Pencil in Howie Rossman and the eagles will pick another WR

  8. Lol just a bunch of haters joining us on here. Nobody claiming eagles are the #1 seed. You guys sound pathetic. If philly is so inferior, why do you feel the need to jump on and talk trash? Are you doing the same thing to the jets, jags, giants. . . . .etc? All of you haters predicted philly to finish in the basement of the division, yet they didn’t. And have plenty of draft capital for the future. I’m happy where my team is at. You guys are just hating to see that and want to rain on our parade. And why are there giants fans chiming in on this? You guys are pathetic with a pathetic coach who can’t blame philly this year for their garbage season and missing out on the playoffs. Enjoy your trash team and trash gm and trash coach.

  9. calizcowboyz says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:15 pm
    Comparing yourselves to the Bucs! 🤣 😂 😝. Seek help!
    ——
    They’re clearly just using your lame logic against you. How does that not make sense to you after what you said in your first comment? I bet you can’t even comprehend what I just typed lol.

  10. calizcowboyz says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:07 pm
    Barley beat Washington YOU ARE NOT A PLAYOFF TEAM and never were!

    ——

    Dak Prescott has as many Super Bowl rings as Jalen Hurts.

  11. Jordan says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:37 pm
    I’m actually happy for this win as a Cowboys fan.

    Since the Eagles have 3 first round picks. dolphins pick, own, and colts pick.. all going to the playoffs meaning those 1st round picks will all be towards the bottom 1st. Pencil in Howie Rossman and the eagles will pick another WR
    ——–
    Dolphins currently sit in the #9 slot. Not a playoff team. But I expect nothing less from a dallas fan. Don’t know anything about the rest of the league. Probably only watch when dallas is having a good season.

