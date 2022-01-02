Eagles hold on for a 20-16 victory over Washington

Getty Images

The Eagles are one step closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Though Washington had a chance to win it with a late drive, Philadelphia held on to defeat its division-rival 20-16 on Sunday.

The Eagles didn’t take their first lead until kicker Jake Elliott nailed a 2-yard field goal with 11:41 left in the fourth quarter. He then extended it with a 41-yard field goal with just 2:12 left in the contest.

But the Football Team didn’t go quietly. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke brought Washington into Philadelphia territory, and the club had first-and-10 at the 20-yard line with just 30 seconds left.

But that’s when Heinicke fired a pass to the end zone and safety Rodney McLeod made a diving interception. Though the play was reviewed, the ruling on the field stood as called. With no timeouts for Washington, the Eagles had effectively won the game.

Philadelphia had been aggressive throughout the game, going for it four times on fourth down. Though the Eagles missed their first conversion attempt on fourth-and-1 in Washington territory, they converted on their next three attempts. That helped the club, which was only 4-of-12 on third down.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts played well, going 17-of-26 passing for 214 yards. He added 44 yards on the ground. Running back Boston Scott had Philadelphia’s two touchdowns while taking 14 carries for 47 yards. He also caught four passes for 39 yards.

DeVonta Smith had three receptions for 54 yards.

On the other side, Heinicke was 27-of-36 passing for 247 yards with an interception.

The Eagles can now clinch a postseason berth with some help based on some later results. The easiest way would be for San Francisco to win and Minnesota to lose to the Packers. Or the Saints could lose to the Panthers paired with a Minnesota loss.