Erik McCoy, Marcus Williams late scratches for Saints; Mark Ingram out too

The Saints will not have center Erik McCoy or safety Marcus Williams in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Neither player appeared on the injury report at the end of the week, but the Saints announced that both players will miss the game due to illness. Running back Mark Ingram is also out after being listed as questionable to play with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith was ruled out Friday with a chest injury. Quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Bradley Roby, and left tackle Terron Armstead are also inactive.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Sean Chandler, defensive end Azur Kamara, tackle Cameron Erving, guard Deonte Brown, and defensive end Austin Larkin are out for the Panthers.