Five Packers cleared from COVID list to play on Sunday night

The Packers activated five players from their COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday with eyes on having them play on Sunday night against the Vikings, but they needed final clearance from doctors to be able to rejoin the team in time for the game.

That clearance came on Sunday morning. The Packers announced that punter Corey Bojorquez, guard Ben Braden, linebacker Oren Burks, tight end Tyler Davis, and tight end Marcedes Lewis will all be available to face their NFC North counterparts.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and wide receiver Amari Rodgers remain on the reserve list.

In other moves on Saturday, the Packers elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and wide receiver David Moore from the practice squad.