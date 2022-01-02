Game official has to exit Packers-Vikings, crew operating with six members

Getty Images

For the second time in Sunday’s slate of games, an NFL official has had to exit a contest.

In the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the Packers and Vikings, umpire Fred Bryan bent over and then went to the Packers’ sideline to be examined in Green Bay’s medical tent.

After a few minutes, Bryan was walked up the tunnel to the locker room.

At least for now, the officiating crew under referee Clay Martin is operating with six people.

Earlier on Sunday, referee Tony Corrente had to briefly exit the matchup between the Seahawks and Lions due to an apparent medical issue.

It’s currently unclear exactly what happened to Bryan on the field. The temperature at kickoff was just 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 degree.

The Packers took a 3-0 lead with kicker Mason Crosby‘s 35-yard field goal. They had a chance for more points deep in Minnesota territory but instead turned the ball over on downs