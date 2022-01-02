Game official has to exit Packers-Vikings, crew operating with six members

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 2, 2022, 8:55 PM EST
For the second time in Sunday’s slate of games, an NFL official has had to exit a contest.

In the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the Packers and Vikings, umpire Fred Bryan bent over and then went to the Packers’ sideline to be examined in Green Bay’s medical tent.

After a few minutes, Bryan was walked up the tunnel to the locker room.

At least for now, the officiating crew under referee Clay Martin is operating with six people.

Earlier on Sunday, referee Tony Corrente had to briefly exit the matchup between the Seahawks and Lions due to an apparent medical issue.

It’s currently unclear exactly what happened to Bryan on the field. The temperature at kickoff was just 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 degree.

The Packers took a 3-0 lead with kicker Mason Crosby‘s 35-yard field goal. They had a chance for more points deep in Minnesota territory but instead turned the ball over on downs

10 responses to “Game official has to exit Packers-Vikings, crew operating with six members

  1. Zimmer has been an embarrassment as a head coach. Absolutely ridiculous.

  2. Doesn’t matter, now the rest of the zebras can call the phantom penalties to give GB the advantage.

  3. At least Kirk’s stellar prime time record will remain intact since he isn’t playing tonight.

  4. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    January 2, 2022 at 8:59 pm
    Doesn’t matter, now the rest of the zebras can call the phantom penalties to give GB the advantage.
    ———————————————-
    You mean like the no call on Alexander for the armbar on Adams? Or the one where they didn’t see Smith touch Conklin’s back and require GB to challenge to get the call right? Or are you only referring to bad calls that hurt the Viking? Because so far there haven’t been any of those.

  6. These guys are way too old. No reason for refs to be a bunch of old guys. There’s got to be a younger generation of refs available out there somewhere.

  7. First viking’s series and the Packer refs are already at it. Flag after the play is over and replay shows its the wrong call. Next play Packers get a quick whistle so conklin cant fight for the first down.

  9. cheeseisfattening says:
    January 2, 2022 at 9:13 pm
    First viking’s series and the Packer refs are already at it. Flag after the play is over and replay shows its the wrong call. Next play Packers get a quick whistle so conklin cant fight for the first down.
    ————————————————————
    First one you’re imagining. Replay clearly showed that Darrisaw was 5 yards down the field when the ball came out. Second one, I agree, was a quick whistle, but he wasn’t getting 2 more yards with Campbell draped all over him – it wasn’t a CB. But I donot see your complaints about the calls that have gone the Vikings way.

  10. Fantom illegal man down field on Conklin reception. Bad call plus it was way behind the play which had absolutely no effect on it anyways.

