Giants’ -10 passing yards was worst total in an NFL game since Ryan Leaf’s 1998 Chargers

The Giants had a passing game so putrid today, nothing like it has been seen in the 21st Century.

Giants quarterback Mike Glennon completed four passes, gaining 24 yards. He also got sacked four times, losing 34 yards. That’s a net passing yardage of -10 for the game. And that’s the worst total the NFL has seen since 1998.

The last time a team did worse than that, it was the 1998 Chargers, and the starting quarterback was rookie Ryan Leaf, who has gone down in history as the worst draft bust ever. In a Week Three loss to the Chiefs, Leaf completed just one of 15 passes for four yards, while losing 23 yards on two sacks.

Asked after the game about his team’s pathetic passing total, Giants head coach Joe Judge said he didn’t want to argue about stats. But there’s nothing to argue about. The stats are what they are, and the Giants’ performance today was as bad as it gets.