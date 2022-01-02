Giants’ ugly season reaches its low point in blowout loss to Bears

Getty Images

The Giants and Bears are both eliminated for playoff contention and playing for nothing but pride.

At least the Bears have pride.

Today in Chicago the Bears humiliated the Giants, jumping out to a 14-0 lead just minutes into the first quarter and humiliating the Giants on the way to an easy win.

Giants starting quarterback Mike Glennon, who once signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in one of the worst moves of Ryan Pace’s tenure as general manager, was absolutely terrible today. The Bears’ defense dominated him, highlighted by Robert Quinn notching his 18th sack of the season, a Bears franchise record.

Andy Dalton was also not a good free agent signing for Pace, but he was good enough today to beat a terrible Giants team.

The 4-12 Giants and 6-10 Bears are both in for some major changes this offseason, but for today, the Bears look a whole lot better than the Giants do.